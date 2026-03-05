Team India reaches its 4th T20 World Cup final: Stats

Finals

India currently own 2 titles from three finals

India won the inuguaral 2007 T20 World Cup title. They defeated Pakistan by 5 runs. Thereafter, India made it to their 2nd T20 World Cup final in 2014. The Lankans tamed India by six wickets. India made it to the 2024 T20 World Cup final and went on to defeat South Africa by 7 runs. And now, they have reached their 4th final.