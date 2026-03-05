Team India reaches its 4th T20 World Cup final: Stats
What's the story
The Indian cricket team has reached the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav-led India demolished England in the 2nd semi-final on Thursday. The match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw India score 253/7. In response, England failed to overtake India's score (246/7). With this 7-run victory, India have now become the 1st side to reach 4 ICC T20 World Cup finals.
Finals
India currently own 2 titles from three finals
India won the inuguaral 2007 T20 World Cup title. They defeated Pakistan by 5 runs. Thereafter, India made it to their 2nd T20 World Cup final in 2014. The Lankans tamed India by six wickets. India made it to the 2024 T20 World Cup final and went on to defeat South Africa by 7 runs. And now, they have reached their 4th final.
Do you know?
India can become 1st side to win three titles
India are set to face New Zealand in the 2026 T20 World Cup final on March 8. If India win, they will become the 1st team to win three T20 World Cup trophies. India are currently tied with England and West Indies (2 titles each).