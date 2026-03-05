Ishan Kishan equals this sixes record of Sunil Narine (T20s)

Team India batter Ishan Kishan played another crucial knock in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . On Thursday, the southpaw hit a clutch 18-ball 39 against England in the 2nd semi-final. Kishan came in when India were 20/1. He shared a terrific 97-run stand alongside Sanju Samson for the 2nd wicket. Kishan, who hit 2 sixes in his knock, has attained a T20 feat.

Performance Kishan shines for India with a breezy knock versus England Kishan hammered four fours and two sixes during his stay. He attacked Will Jacks before also hitting Jamie Overton. In the 8th over, Liam Dawson was punished for a six. Kishan then attacked Sam Curran too. In the 10th over, he hit Adil Rashid for a four before the spinner found joy when Kishan went for a big shot.

Numbers Kishan equals Sunil Narine in terms of T20 sixes Recently, Kishan completed 300 career T20 sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan from 228 matches (219 innings) Kishan now has 302 sixes. With this, he has matched Sunil Narine, who owns 302 sixes from 583 matches (376 innings), Kishan owns 6,265 runs in T20s at 30.71. His strike rate is 141.77. He has 41 scores of 50 or more in the format, including seven tons.

Dissection Over 100 sixes in IPL and SMAT 134 of Ishan's sixes have come in 119 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, where he owns 2,998 runs at 29.10. His tally of 102 sixes is the fourth-most for any batter in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy history. He has 1,977 runs in the competition at 34.68. For India in T20Is, he has smoked 66 sixes from 44 matches.

