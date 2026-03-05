Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Jos Buttler for 6th time (T20s): Stats

Varun was introduced in the 6th over and he was welcomed by Jacob Bethell with three consecutive sixes and a single. Buttler took strike and was dismissed first ball. He looked to go over mid-on and ended up not connecting as Varun castled him.

Stats

Buttler vs Varun: Breaking down the numbers

As per ESPNcricinfo, Varun has now dismissed Buttler six times in T20 cricket. Across 10 innings, the Englishman has faced 56 balls and ended up scoring 80 runs. The batter averages 13.33 with his strike rate being 142.85. 4 of these dismissals for Buttler against Varun have come in T20Is from 5 innings. He averages 4.75 and owns 19 runs from 20 balls.