IPL: A look at Mumbai Indians' highest partnerships

Mumbai Indians finally ended a 14-year wait for their first Indian Premier League season opener win. The five-time champions hammered Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 2 of the 2026 edition at Wankhede Stadium. They chased down a record 221, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton going berserk. They slammed blazing half-centuries while adding a 148-run stand. Here are MI's highest partnerships in the IPL.

#1 Rohit-Gibbs: 167* vs KKR, Kolkata, 2012 MI's two highest partnerships came in IPL 2012. Among them was an unbeaten 167-run stand between Rohit and Herschelle Gibbs (second wicket) against KKR at Eden Gardens. Rohit slammed an unbeaten ton while Gibbs smashed 66*(58), helping MI post 182/1 in 20 overs. Rohit's 60-ball 109* was studded with 12 fours and 5 sixes. The visitors eventually won by 27 runs.

#2 Tendulkar-Smith: 163* vs RR, Jaipur, 2012 MI's second 150-plus stand that season came against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. They hammered the Royals by chasing down 163 in 18 overs without losing a wicket. Sachin Tendulkar and Dwayne Smith starred with impactful knocks. While Tendulkar smashed a composed 58*(51), Smith took charge with an unbeaten 87 off 58 balls. This remains MI's highest opening stand in IPL history.

Advertisement