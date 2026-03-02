T20 World Cup: A look at highest successful run-chases

India reached the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals after edging past West Indies in a knockout game. The match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata witnessed West Indies manage 195/4 in 20 overs. In response, Sanju Samson played a superb hand as India toppled the Windies to record their highest T20 World Cup chase. Here are the highest successful run-chases in T20 WCs.

#1 England: 230 vs South Africa, Mumbai, 2016 The 2016 T20 World Cup encounter between England and South Africa at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, saw records aplenty. South Africa became only the second side to score 220-plus in the T20 World Cup, after Sri Lanka. They racked up a mammoth 229/4 in 20 overs. However, Joe Root's 44-ball 83 helped England chase it down in 19.4 overs.

#2 South Africa: 206 vs West Indies, Johannesburg, 2007 The first-ever T20 World Cup encounter, back in 2007, saw both West Indies and South Africa score in excess of 200 runs. Opener Chris Gayle slammed a historic century as WI posted 205/6 in 20 overs. Herschelle Gibbs (90* off 55 balls) and Justin Kemp (46* off 22 balls) later hammered the Caribbean bowlers, with the Proteas chasing it down in 17.4 overs.

