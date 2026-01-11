Listing down Gujarat Giants' 200-plus totals in WPL history

In a thrilling encounter at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Gujarat Giants put up their highest-ever WPL score of 207/4 against UP Warriorz. The innings was powered by Ashleigh Gardner 's explosive 65 and Anushka Sharma's quickfire 44 off just 30 balls. Georgia Wareham also contributed with an unbeaten cameo of 27 off just 10 balls. On this note, we list down GG's 200-plus totals in WPL history.

#1 207/4 vs UPW, 2026 The GG batting line-up was on a roll in the aforementioned game. Sophie Devine's 38 at the top gave the team a flying start. Skipper Gardner came to the crease in the sixth over and formed a crucial 103-run partnership with Anushka Sharma for the third wicket. This strategic alliance helped their side cross the 170-run mark. Wareham's 27*-run cameo ensured that the Giants finish past 200 (207/4). In response, the Warriorz were restricted to 197/8.

#2 201/7 vs RCB, 2023 GG's maiden 200-plus score in the league came in the inaugural edition in 2023. Batting first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Brabourne Stadium, GG posted a massive 201/7 in 20 overs. Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) smashed fifties. In response, Sophie Devine's 66 wasn't enough as GG pulled things back. Heather Knight (30* off 11) also tried her best as RCBW finished at (190/6).