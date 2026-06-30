England-PM XI match shifted from Canberra to Melbourne: Details
What's the story
In a major change, the annual Prime Minister's XI fixture will be played in Melbourne for the first time. The three-day floodlit warm-up game is scheduled from March 4 at Junction Oval, ahead of the historic 150th anniversary Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Traditionally held at Manuka Oval in Canberra, next year's match will see England take on a PM's XI team.
Practice match
England's request for warm-up game
The change comes after England requested a practice match ahead of the Test. The same arrangement is expected to be followed when Australia tours for the 2027 Ashes series, ensuring proper warm-up fixtures are provided. Notably, the Ashes will not be contested in this 150th Test. Both teams have a short turnaround time before this historic encounter: Australia end a five-Test series in India on March 3, while England will come straight from Bangladesh.
Past criticism
Preparations for Ashes
England's preparation before last season's Ashes was criticized after they opted for an intra-squad game at Lilac Hill in Perth, instead of accepting the offer of a match in Adelaide or Melbourne. However, both boards have now agreed to ensure warm-up matches are suitable for future Ashes series. Last season's PM XI fixture did give England a chance to prepare for the day-night Test in Brisbane.
Upcoming challenge
PM Albanese welcomes change
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his excitement over the upcoming match, saying it has a proud place in Australian cricket history. He added that he looks forward to helping select a PM's XI that will provide a terrific contest ahead of the historic 150th anniversary Test. Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also welcomed the change, saying playing under lights in Melbourne will give PM's XI fantastic exposure during this exciting time for cricket.
Information
About this special fixture
In August 2024, it was reported that the iconic MCG will host a one-off Test between Australia and England in March 2027. This match will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Test cricket.