England-PM XI match shifted from Canberra to Melbourne: Details

Practice match

England's request for warm-up game

The change comes after England requested a practice match ahead of the Test. The same arrangement is expected to be followed when Australia tours for the 2027 Ashes series, ensuring proper warm-up fixtures are provided. Notably, the Ashes will not be contested in this 150th Test. Both teams have a short turnaround time before this historic encounter: Australia end a five-Test series in India on March 3, while England will come straight from Bangladesh.