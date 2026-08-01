Men's Hockey World Cup: India lose to Belgium on penalties

The Indian team, coached by Craig Fulton, started the match on a positive note with Abhishek scoring an early goal in the first quarter.

However, Belgium made a strong comeback in the second quarter with goals from Roman Duvekot and Hugo Labouchere.

Despite Harmanpreet Singh's equalizer through another penalty corner goal, Arthur de Sloover put Belgium ahead again in the final quarter.

Harmanpreet helped India stay alive with a third goal for the side.