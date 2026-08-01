Loading...
Home / News / Sports News / Men's Hockey World Cup: India lose to Belgium on penalties
Men's Hockey World Cup: India lose to Belgium on penalties
India's campaign ended at the World Cup (Image Source: X/@TheHockeyIndia)

Men's Hockey World Cup: India lose to Belgium on penalties

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 29, 2026
12:51 am
What's the story

Indian men's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Belgium in the 7/8th classification match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The match, held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, ended with a penalty shootout after both teams were tied at 3-3 during regular time. With this loss, India's campaign at the World Cups in Belgium and Netherlands has come to an end.

Match highlights

How the match panned out

The Indian team, coached by Craig Fulton, started the match on a positive note with Abhishek scoring an early goal in the first quarter.

However, Belgium made a strong comeback in the second quarter with goals from Roman Duvekot and Hugo Labouchere.

Despite Harmanpreet Singh's equalizer through another penalty corner goal, Arthur de Sloover put Belgium ahead again in the final quarter.

Harmanpreet helped India stay alive with a third goal for the side.

Decisive moment

Belgium seal the deal

The shootout started on a bad note for India as Harmanpreet's first attempt was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch.

Sukhjeet Singh also missed his chance with Vanasch denying him. However, Shilanand Lakra opened India's account before Dilpreet Singh converted to level the shootout at 2-2.

The decisive moment came when Duvekot found the target for Belgium.

India took a referral in an attempt to overturn the decision, but the call stood.

With this victory, Belgium secured 7th place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Post

Down!

ADVERTISEMENT

Information

India's poor World Cup run continues

India have fallen badly with dismal performances at the World Cup. A look at India's performance at the World Cup: 1971: 3rd, 1973: 2nd, 1975: 1st, 1978: 6th, 1982: 5th, 1986: 12th, 1990: 10th, 1994: 5th, 1998: 9th, 2002: 10th, 2006: 11th, 2010: 8th, 2014: 9th, 2018: 6th, 2023: 9th, and 2026: 8th.

ADVERTISEMENT