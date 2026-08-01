Men's Hockey World Cup: India lose to Belgium on penalties
What's the story
Indian men's hockey team suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Belgium in the 7/8th classification match of the Men's Hockey World Cup 2026. The match, held at the Belfius Hockey Arena in Wavre, ended with a penalty shootout after both teams were tied at 3-3 during regular time. With this loss, India's campaign at the World Cups in Belgium and Netherlands has come to an end.
Match highlights
How the match panned out
The Indian team, coached by Craig Fulton, started the match on a positive note with Abhishek scoring an early goal in the first quarter.
However, Belgium made a strong comeback in the second quarter with goals from Roman Duvekot and Hugo Labouchere.
Despite Harmanpreet Singh's equalizer through another penalty corner goal, Arthur de Sloover put Belgium ahead again in the final quarter.
Harmanpreet helped India stay alive with a third goal for the side.
Decisive moment
Belgium seal the deal
The shootout started on a bad note for India as Harmanpreet's first attempt was saved by Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch.
Sukhjeet Singh also missed his chance with Vanasch denying him. However, Shilanand Lakra opened India's account before Dilpreet Singh converted to level the shootout at 2-2.
The decisive moment came when Duvekot found the target for Belgium.
India took a referral in an attempt to overturn the decision, but the call stood.
With this victory, Belgium secured 7th place.
Twitter Post
Down!
We gave it everything till the final hooter.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 28, 2026
The Indian Men’s Team drew 3–3 against Belgium in the 7th/8th place clash at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, with Harmanpreet Singh finding the equaliser in the final minute. 🏑
The game went to a shootout,… pic.twitter.com/T3h2F2WQTL
Information
India's poor World Cup run continues
India have fallen badly with dismal performances at the World Cup. A look at India's performance at the World Cup: 1971: 3rd, 1973: 2nd, 1975: 1st, 1978: 6th, 1982: 5th, 1986: 12th, 1990: 10th, 1994: 5th, 1998: 9th, 2002: 10th, 2006: 11th, 2010: 8th, 2014: 9th, 2018: 6th, 2023: 9th, and 2026: 8th.