World Cup, men's hockey: All-round India beat Wales 3-1
What's the story
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Indian men's hockey team kicked off their World Cup campaign with a resounding 3-1 victory over Wales. The match, which took place in Amstelveen on Saturday, was marked by stellar performances from captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sanjay Rana. The win comes as a major boost for India ahead of their next Group D fixture against England on Monday.
Goal scorers
India take early lead in 1st quarter
The match started with Wales enjoying possession and creating the first clear chance. However, India soon found their footing in the game, capitalizing on penalty corners.
Sanjay opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a powerful drag-flick.
Just three minutes later, Harmanpreet doubled India's lead by converting another penalty corner into a low effort toward the goalkeeper's left.
Match dynamics
Harmanpreet extends India's lead in 3rd quarter
Despite Wales's attempts to fight back, they struggled to consistently breach India's defense.
A close call came in the second quarter when Pritchard got past an advancing goalkeeper but hit the post instead.
Meanwhile, India remained disciplined and looked for quick counter-attacks after regaining possession.
This strategy paid off as they extended their lead in the 43rd minute with another penalty corner goal from Harmanpreet.
Final moments
India hold on for comfortable victory
The three-goal cushion allowed India to control the closing stages of the match.
Wales finally managed to pull one back through Sam Welsh in the 56th minute after a penalty-stroke decision following a review.
However, it was too little too late for the Welsh side as India held on for a comfortable victory.
The win marks a strong start for Harmanpreet's men in their World Cup campaign.
Twitter Post
A solid win!
A WINNING START FOR US TO THE WORLD CUP! 💥— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 15, 2026
The Indian Men’s Team open their FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026 campaign with a 3–1 win over Wales! 🇮🇳🙌
Harmanpreet Singh (2 goals) and Sanjay’s (1 goal) penalty-corner goals scripted India's victorious start in… pic.twitter.com/qgqlEJuRgF