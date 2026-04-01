Tottenham held to 2-2 draw by Brighton in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur 's hopes of Premier League survival took a major blow on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton in Matchweek 33. The match, played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, saw Spurs remain in the relegation zone. Xavi Simons had given Spurs a second-half lead with a stunning goal, but Georginio Rutter's late equalizer denied them their first win of 2026.

Goal scorers Key details from the contest The match saw a flurry of goals, with Pedro Porro and Simons finding the net for Tottenham. Porro scored the first goal in the 39th minute, ending his 49-match Premier League drought. However, Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma equalized just before half-time. Simons then scored a stunning curler from outside the box in the 77th minute to give Spurs a brief lead. Just when it looked like Simons's goal would secure a much-needed victory for Spurs, Brighton struck back. Rutter scored a last-minute equalizer, leaving the home fans stunned.

Points Tottenham remain in relegation zone: Decoding the points table The draw means Tottenham remain in the relegation zone with just one point separating them from safety. They are now looking at a crucial match against bottom-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers next weekend to keep their survival hopes alive. After 33 games, Tottenham own 31 points. They played out their 10th draw of the season. Brighton are placed 9th with 47 points from 33 games. They played out their 11th draw of the season.

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Information 15-game winless run for Tottenham in the Premier League Tottenham are winless in 15 Premier League games. In this phase, they have clocked 6 draws and 9 defeats. Their last win in the competition came against Crystal Palace back on December 28, 2025.

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