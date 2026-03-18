How Arshdeep Singh has fared in IPL: Key stats

Arshdeep Singh has emerged as one of the best new-ball bowlers in T20 cricket. The left-arm seamer has meticulously mastered the art of swinging the new ball both ways. A seasoned campaigner who shines in the Powerplay, Arshdeep is set to bolster Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the impending Indian Premier League season. Have a look at his IPL stats and records.

Journey Arshdeep's journey in IPL Arshdeep, who was part of India's 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning squad, entered the cash-rich league a year later. Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) picked him up for his base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of IPL 2019. However, his stocks grew only in 2021 when he took 18 wickets from 12 matches. Ahead of IPL 2025, PBKS bought Arshdeep back for ₹18 crore.

Numbers A look at his career numbers As of now, Arshdeep has featured in 82 IPL games, all for PBKS. The left-arm speedster has taken 97 wickets at an average of 26.49. This includes 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer. Arshdeep's only IPL fifer came in 2021 when he took 5/32 against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. His best season was the last one (2025), where he scalped 21 wickets.

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Information Most wickets for PBKS in 2025 In 2025, Arshdeep was the highest wicket-taker for PBKS, who reached their second IPL final. Although the Kings ended up as the runners-up, the left-arm seamer shone with an average of 24.66.

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