Ajinkya Rahane: Decoding his numbers in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Rahane bowed out as the highest run-getter for Mumbai in SMAT history.

Across 67 matches in the competition, the star batter hammered 1,829 runs at an average of 31, as per Cricinfo.

The tally includes 15 half-centuries and a strike rate of 135.28.

Shreyas Iyer (1,743) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,717) are the other Mumbai batters in the 1,500-run club.