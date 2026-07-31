Ajinkya Rahane: Decoding his numbers in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
What's the story
Ajinkya Rahane, the former vice-captain of India's Test team, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Thursday. The 38-year-old took to social media to share the news, bringing an end to a stellar career. Over his illustrious journey, Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is for India. Rahane also made a significant mark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. On this note, we look at his numbers in the tournament.
Record
Most runs for Mumbai
Rahane bowed out as the highest run-getter for Mumbai in SMAT history.
Across 67 matches in the competition, the star batter hammered 1,829 runs at an average of 31, as per Cricinfo.
The tally includes 15 half-centuries and a strike rate of 135.28.
Shreyas Iyer (1,743) and Suryakumar Yadav (1,717) are the other Mumbai batters in the 1,500-run club.
Highest score
What is Rahane's best SMAT score?
Rahane was at his best in the 2024 SMAT season, where he finished as the highest run-getter with 469 runs at 58.62.
His strike rate was also a sensational 164.56.
He scored five half-centuries across eight innings, showing remarkable consistency.
Rahane's highest SMAT score also came that season.
He made a breathtaking 98 versus Baroda at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
This knock came from just 56 balls as he smoked 11 boundaries and five sixes.
His efforts meant Mumbai comfortably accomplished the 159-run target.
Information
Rahane only behind Iyer
Rahane's tally of 469 runs in 2024 is the second-highest for a Mumbai batter in a SMAT season. He is only behind Iyer, who tallied 484 runs in the 2018-19 edition. These two are the only Mumbai batters in the 400-run club. In his last SMAT campaign (2025), Rahane scored 391 runs from 10 games at 48.87 (SR: 161.57).
Elite club
Rahane only behind Iyer
Rahane's tally of 469 runs in 2024 is the second-highest for a Mumbai batter in a SMAT season.
He is only behind Iyer, who tallied 484 runs in the 2018-19 edition.
These two are the only Mumbai batters in the 400-run club.
In his last SMAT campaign (2025), Rahane scored 391 runs from 10 games at 48.87 (SR: 161.57).
Career
Rahane clocked these numbers in T20s
Coming to his overall T20 numbers, the former Indian batter racked up 7,968 runs at an average of 30.29.
He has a strike rate of 126.77.
Rahane slammed 56 fifties in addition to two tons.
With 5,367 runs from 212 games at an average of 30.15, Rahane signed off as the eighth-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League history.