The Ashes: When did England last win in Australia?

The much-anticipated 2025/26 Ashes series between Australia and England will be underway on November 21 Down Under. While Perth will host the opener, the series will move to Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney thereafter. The demons from the past will certainly accompany England, who haven't won a Test in Australia since the 2010/11 series. Have a look at their record.

Record England's dismal record in Australia The Ashes urn has been with Australia since the 2017/18 edition Down Under, which they won 4-0. England lost the 2021/22 series in Australia by a 4-0 margin. The 2019 and 2023 series in England have been drawn (2-2). Notably, England last won a Test in Australia in January 2011. They were routed 5-0 by the Aussies in the 2013/14 series.

21st century How England have fared since 2000 Down Under Since the start of this century, Australia have hosted England in 30 Tests. The rivalry is lop-sided as England have lost 23 of those Tests, winning only four. Three Tests ended in a draw. Notably, three of England's wins Down Under came in the 2010/11 Ashes series, which they won by a 3-1 margin. Their only other win came in 2003 (Sydney).

Information Overall record in and against Australia Across 361 Tests, England are 112-152 behind in their Test rivalry with Australia (Draws: 97). They have lost 99 of their 185 Tests in Australia, winning 57 and drawing 29.