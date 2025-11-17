Listing fastest captains to win 10 Test matches

South Africa 's Test captain Temba Bavuma has made history by becoming the fastest captain in the world to win 10 Test matches. The achievement came on Sunday, November 16, when South Africa successfully defended a target of 124 runs against India in Kolkata. They bowled out the hosts for just 93 runs in their second innings at Eden Gardens. On this note, we list down the captains who took the fewest matches to complete 10 Test wins.

#1 Temba Bavuma - 11 matches Bavuma, who has an impressive record as captain, tops this list as South Africa have won 10 out of their 11 Tests under his leadership. The veteran made his Test captaincy debut against the West Indies in Centurion in February 2023. Notably, captain Bavuma is yet to lose a Test, as the only match that didn't end in a win under his captaincy was against West Indies in Port of Spain last year. It was a drawn affair.

#2 Lindsay Hassett - 12 matches Australia's Lindsay Hassett is one of the two names that held the top spot on the list before the aforementioned Kolkata Test. Having led the Aussies in the late 40s and early 50s, Hassett took just 12 games to complete 10 Test wins. He lost just one game in his first 12 Tests - against England. Overall, Hassett led the Aussies 24 times in Tests, recording 14 wins, four defeats, and six draws.