A look at lowest Test targets successfully defended by SA 

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in a historic low-scoring opening Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. This marked South Africa's first Test win in India in 15 years. None of the four innings saw a 200-plus score as the game ended within three days, with India failing to accomplish the 124-run target. We list down the lowest targets successfully defended by SA (Tests).

#1 117 vs Australia, Sydney, 1994 South Africa claimed one of their most memorable Test wins in 1984, beating Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. They successfully defended a 117-run target after bowling the Aussies out for 111. Fanie de Villiers took six wickets. The Proteas earlier conceded a 123-run lead after getting bowled out for 169. Jonty Rhodes's 76 in the third innings gave SA the required impetus.

#2 124 vs India, Eden Gardens, 2025 As mentioned, South Africa's 124 against India at Eden Gardens is now the latest entrant on this list. This is now the lowest target successfully defended by SA in Tests on Asian soil. India, who suffered a top-order collapse, relied on Washington Sundar's resilience. Axar Patel smashed a counter-attacking 26 but to no avail. Simon Harmer took eight wickets in the match.