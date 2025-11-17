Decoding India's lowest totals against South Africa in home Tests
South Africa's recent victory over India by 30 runs in Kolkata has highlighted Team India's struggles on turning tracks. The game was a historic one, as it marked South Africa's first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years. Notably, none of the four innings witnessed a score exceeding 200 runs, with India falling short of the modest target of 124 runs. On this note, we list down India's lowest all-out totals against SA in home Tests.
#1
76/10 in Ahmedabad, 2008
Topping the list is India's 76/10 against the Proteas team in the first innings of the 2008 Ahmedabad Test. In the absence of Sachin Tendulkar, India's line-up collapsed completely as none of their top five batters could enter double digits. Irfan Pathan's 21* was the highest score as all the 10 wickets went to SA pacers. Dale Steyn picked five of them. South Africa went on to claim an innings win.
#2
93/10 in Kolkata, 2025
South Africa bowled out India for 94 in the fourth innings of the aforementioned Kolkata Test. India, chasing a target of 124 runs for victory, never got going as Axar Patel (26) and Washington Sundar (31) were their only batters to score over 20 runs. Veteran off-spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets in the innings, completing an eight-wicket match haul.
#3
113/10 in Mumbai, 2000
India were folded for just 113 in the third innings of the 2000 Test at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. While Rahul Dravid (37) and Sourav Ganguly (31) fought well, no other batter from the top eight could enter double digits. While Shaun Pollock trapped four batters, skipper Hansie Cronje claimed three wickets. South Africa went on to win the game by four wickets.