'Even I would've taken...': Kris Srikkanth slams Kolkata pitch, Gambhir

Former India captain and BCCI chief selector Kris Srikkanth has criticized the pitch at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, where India lost the 1st Test to South Africa by 30 runs. The game ended in less than three complete days, drawing criticism from fans and experts alike. Despite the backlash, Gautam Gambhir defended the pitch, saying it was what the team management had asked for.

Pitch debate Srikkanth questions Gambhir's defense of the pitch Responding to Gambhir's defense, Srikkanth questioned how players were expected to perform on a pitch where nearly all batters failed except Temba Bavuma. He slammed the decision to continue playing on such subpar wickets and blamed the players' techniques for their failure. "No matter who you are, how can you survive on this wicket? Bavuma did, but that was just one player out of all," he said.

Home performance Srikkanth highlights India's poor home Test record Srikkanth also highlighted India's poor record at home, having lost four of their last six Tests. He criticized the team management for not learning from past mistakes in requesting rank-turners. "This is a horrible record at home. We are playing with full-fledged sides. Gambhir said this is the wicket we asked for, but this is not the wicket you should be playing Test cricket on," he said.

Strategy critique Srikkanth criticizes India's strategy in Kolkata Test Srikkanth also questioned India's decision to field four spinners in the Eden Gardens Test. He said, "The wicket was a bad wicket. Gambhir said after the match that there were no demons in the wicket, but come on, it was a horrible wicket." He added that on such turning tracks, India has been on the back foot with their scores clearly indicating something was wrong with the pitch.