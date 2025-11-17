Listing lowest targets successfully defended in Tests in India

South Africa defeated India by 30 runs in a historic low-scoring opening Test match at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. This is the first time in 15 years that South Africa have won a Test match on Indian soil. None of the four innings saw a 200-plus score as the game ended within three days, with India failing to accomplish the 124-run target. On this note, we list down the lowest targets successfully defended in Tests in India.

#1 107 - IND v AUS, 2004 The Indian team stunned a strong Australian line-up in the 2004 Wankhede Test. The Aussies needed to chase down a 107-run target to seal the win. However, a fifer from Harbhajan Singh meant the team was all out for 93. Murali Kartik also dismissed three batters as only three Australian batters could enter double digits - Matthew Hayden (24), Ricky Ponting (12), and Nathan Hauritz (15).

#2 124 - SA vs IND, 2025 The win in the aforementioned Kolkata Test puts South Africa second on this list. Chasing 124 for victory, India lost regular wickets and were eventually folded for 93. The only batters with 20-plus scores in the innings were Axar Patel (26) and Washington Sundar (31). Veteran off-spinner Simon Harmer claimed four wickets in the innings to complete an eight-wicket match haul.