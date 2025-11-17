Cheteshwar Pujara refuses 'transition' excuse following India's defeat to SA

Veteran Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara has questioned the team's batting strategy and shot selection after their recent defeat against South Africa in a Test match at Kolkata. Chasing a paltry 124, India succumbed to a spin-friendly track and were bowled out for just 93. The pitch was known for its uneven bounce and turn from the outset, which Pujara feels should have been better handled by the batters.

Transition debate Pujara dismisses 'transition' as an excuse for defeat Speaking on JioStar following the Test, Pujara dismissed the idea that India's current transition period in Test cricket is to blame for their home defeat. He said, "I don't buy this that India are losing at home because of transition. I can't digest that." The veteran cricketer argued that while a transition might be acceptable in countries like England or Australia, it shouldn't apply to India, given the talent and potential of its players.

Player performance Pujara highlights players' First-class records While India are resurrecting after the exits of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Pujara pointed out the impressive First-Class records of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar. He said if these talented players can't win at home, then something must be wrong with their approach. The veteran cricketer also stressed that playing on a better wicket would have given India much better chances of winning the match.

Pitch selection Pujara questions India's choice of pitch Pujara also questioned India's choice of a turning pitch for the match, especially after their 3-0 defeat to New Zealand on home soil. The 37-year-old believes if India want such turning wickets, then the batters will have to adjust accordingly. He said, "You can't just blame the batters on this kind of a wicket because firstly, if you want to play on such wickets, your preparation has to be different."