PCB hands key responsibilities to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as the head of the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams. This major restructuring move is aimed at bolstering their pathway programs. Sarfaraz will be responsible for all planning, preparation, and operations for both squads as part of PCB's efforts to strengthen its feeder system and streamline its talent pipeline.

Leadership duties Sarfaraz's new role and responsibilities In his new role, Sarfaraz will oversee all operations related to the two teams. He will also travel with them abroad when necessary. A PCB source told PTI, "He is, you can say now, the director of the Pakistan Shaheens and junior team and will also travel with them abroad where required."

Strategic input Sarfaraz's influence on team composition The coaches, selectors, and support staff of the Shaheens and Under-19 teams will now report directly to Sarfaraz. He will coordinate all matters with the board and be part of decisions regarding appointing coaches or support staff for these teams. This gives him a significant say in shaping the future direction of Pakistani cricket at junior levels.

Career progression Sarfaraz's journey with PCB and his focus on youth Sarfaraz joined the PCB as a mentor in the now-defunct Champions Cup before being appointed as an advisor to the Chairman on cricket affairs. However, his inclination toward working with emerging cricketers and coaching groups led him to take on this expanded role. The 38-year-old has had a stellar international career, playing 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is for Pakistan.