Kolkata Test: Ashwin slams Indian batters' inability to counter spin

Ravichandran Ashwin , a veteran off-spinner and one of India's most successful spinners, has criticized the Indian batters for their inability to handle spin against South Africa in the Kolkata Test. The match ended in a disappointing 30-run defeat for India. Ashwin said that if legends like Sachin Tendulkar or domestic greats Amol Muzumdar and Mithun Manhas had played on such a track, the game would have gone to four days.

Spin mastery Ashwin highlights Western teams' proficiency in spin Ashwin, who has been instrumental in India's success on spinning tracks, said that most Western teams are better at tackling spin than India. He made this statement after the first Test between India and South Africa ended in three days with the hosts failing to chase a 124-run target. The defeat was largely due to Simon Harmer's brilliant right-arm off-spin bowling, which claimed four key wickets including that of Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Preparation critique Ashwin questions India's preparation against spin Ashwin also questioned India's preparation against spin, saying they have become much better players on fast bowling tracks because they see it as a challenge. He said, "Most Western teams are better than India now because they come to India, they practice it a lot more."