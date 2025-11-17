Kolkata Test: Ashwin slams Indian batters' inability to counter spin
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin, a veteran off-spinner and one of India's most successful spinners, has criticized the Indian batters for their inability to handle spin against South Africa in the Kolkata Test. The match ended in a disappointing 30-run defeat for India. Ashwin said that if legends like Sachin Tendulkar or domestic greats Amol Muzumdar and Mithun Manhas had played on such a track, the game would have gone to four days.
Spin mastery
Ashwin highlights Western teams' proficiency in spin
Ashwin, who has been instrumental in India's success on spinning tracks, said that most Western teams are better at tackling spin than India. He made this statement after the first Test between India and South Africa ended in three days with the hosts failing to chase a 124-run target. The defeat was largely due to Simon Harmer's brilliant right-arm off-spin bowling, which claimed four key wickets including that of Pant, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja.
Preparation critique
Ashwin questions India's preparation against spin
Ashwin also questioned India's preparation against spin, saying they have become much better players on fast bowling tracks because they see it as a challenge. He said, "Most Western teams are better than India now because they come to India, they practice it a lot more."
Historic victory
South Africa's historic Test win in India
The defeat in Kolkata marked South Africa's first Test win in India since 2010. The Proteas will now look to make history by winning the series in the second and final match, which begins on November 22 at Assam's Barsapara Stadium.