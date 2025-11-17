Ravichandran Smaran slams third FC double-century, surpasses 1,000 runs: Stats

Karnataka batter Ravichandran Smaran scripted history with an incredible double-century against Chandigarh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025/26 encounter. Smaran reached the landmark on Day 2 of the Elite Group B match, getting Karnataka past 500, at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli. The Karnataka batter added several 50-plus stands en route to his double-ton. He also raced past 1,000 First-Class runs.

Knock How Smaran reached his double-ton Smaran's heroics came after Karnataka, who elected to bat, were down to 64/3. He added a 119-run stand with Karun Nair (95) to bolster the home side. Although Karnataka later slumped to 210/5, Smaran found support from Shreyas Gopal. The latter departed for a 147-ball 62. Smaran later batted alongside Vidyadhar Patil and Shikhar Shetty, reaching his double-ton.

Records Smaran attains these records As mentioned, Smaran raced to his third double-century in First-Class cricket. He also has four tons and three half-centuries in just 13 encounters. This was his fourth double-century of the ongoing season as he smacked an unbeaten 220 against Kerala. In just 19 innings, Smaran achieved the milestone of 1,000 First-Class runs. He also completed 100 fours in red-ball cricket.