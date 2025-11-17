'We find a way': Kagiso Rabada hails South Africa's resilience

Kagiso Rabada , South African fast bowler, has praised his team's remarkable ability to "find a way to win" despite injuries and absences. The Proteas stunned India by 30 runs in Kolkata, defending a modest target of 123 runs. This victory marks their first Test win on Indian soil in 15 years. Rabada, who missed the Test due to fitness issues, emphasized the team's belief in its depth as a defining trait of their season.

Team spirit Rabada highlights team's belief in depth "No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win," Rabada said in a video shared by Cricket South Africa. He specifically mentioned skipper Temba Bavuma's importance to the team but also noted that he hasn't played every game. The fast bowler added, "That doesn't matter. Whoever is gonna get out on the field, we believe that they can do the job." This statement shows how much faith Rabada has in his teammates' abilities.

Teamwork South Africa's collective effort leads to victory Rabada praised the collective effort of his team, especially highlighting Bavuma's gritty 55 in the second innings. He said, "We had a good start in the first innings with Aiden (Markram) and (Ryan) Rickelton. They set the tone. Marco (Jansen) stood up, Boschi (Corbin Bosch) stood up at crucial times." The fast bowler also praised individual performances that contributed to their historic win on Indian soil after 15 years.