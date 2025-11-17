Decoding the lowest Test targets India failed to chase down

In a new low, India failed to chase down 124 against South Africa in the 1st Test at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. The hosts, who were eyeing a comfortable win, lost after perishing for 93. Simon Harmer did the damage as SA succumbed to the spin-friendly track that kept on deteriorating. Have a look at the lowest targets India failed to chase in Tests.

#1 120 vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 1997 According to Cricbuzz, India's lowest unsuccessful run chase in Test cricket came in 1997 against West Indies. In the Bridgetown match, the visitors were bowled out for a paltry 81 while attempting to chase 120. Only VVS Laxman managed to score in double figures (19). India crumbled under the pressure exerted by Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop, and Franklyn Rose. WI used only three bowlers.

#2 124 vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, 2025 As mentioned, India's 124 against South Africa at Eden Gardens is now the latest entrant on this list. This is now the lowest target India failed to chase down in home Tests. India, who suffered a top-order collapse, relied on Washington Sundar's resilience. He departed after scoring a 92-ball 31. Axar Patel smashed a counter-attacking 26 but to no avail.