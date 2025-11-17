Jannik Sinner attains these records with 2025 ATP Finals title

Second seed Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling final at the ATP Finals, winning 7-6 (4), 7-5. The match was played in front of a passionate home crowd in Turin, Italy. Sinner had previously won the Australian Open and Wimbledon but was sidelined for three months due to a doping ban after failing two tests. Here are the records he set.

Match highlights A hard-fought final The match was a hard-fought battle, with both players showcasing their skills. Sinner took the first set in a tie-breaker and prevailed later despite Alcaraz breaking his serve. The former fired 8 aces in the match. Despite being hampered by a hamstring injury that required strapping, Alcaraz fought valiantly but couldn't clinch the win. After his defeat, he praised Sinner for his performance and expressed hopes of facing him again next year.

Record Fourth-youngest with title in successive years Sinner successfully defended his ATP Finals title, having defeated Taylor Fritz in Sunday's championship match. He had become the first player born in the 2000s to lift the trophy at this prestigious season finale. At 24 years and 85 days, Sinner is now the fourth-youngest to win the ATP Finals in successive years, only behind Lleyton Hewitt, Ivan Lendl, and Roger Federer.

Milestone Ninth man with this feat Overall, Sinner became the ninth man to win the ATP Finals in consecutive years. He has joined Lleyton Hewitt (2001-02), Roger Federer (2003-04, 2006-07, and 2010-11), and Novak Djokovic (2012-15, 2022-23), according to ATP. Overall, Sinner finished with a 58-6 win-loss record, winning the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the ATP Finals. He also won titles in Paris, Beijing, and Vienna.

Information First pair with this feat According to Opta, Sinner and Alcaraz became the first pair to clash in the final at three-plus Grand Slam events and the ATP Finals in the same season. The duo locked horns in the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open finals.