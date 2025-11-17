Cummins eyes Ashes return after bowling in Perth heat: Details 

Pat Cummins , the Australian cricket captain, is inching closer to a comeback in the second Ashes Test. This comes after he spent an extended period bowling at full pace in Perth's sweltering heat. The fast bowler has been sidelined due to a back stress injury, which was detected after Australia's 3-0 series win over West Indies in July. He will hence also miss the Ashes opener, starting on November 21 in Perth.

Training details Cummins's training session and team interactions On Monday, Cummins trained with his Australia teammates at Perth Stadium under hot conditions for nearly an hour. After the session, he celebrated with a little fist pump toward his teammates. He also interacted with South Australian pacer Brendan Doggett, who is likely to make his Test debut. Australia's bowling line-up for the first Test includes Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Doggett.

Series implications Cummins's potential impact on Ashes series There were concerns that Cummins could miss most of the Ashes series due to this severe injury, his worst since 2016. However, his possible return is sure to worry England as he has never lost against them since making his Ashes debut in the 2017-18 season. A week-long gap before the second Test at Gabba could aid Cummins's recovery process.