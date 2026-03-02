Adil Rashid has played 18 T20Is against Team India: Stats
What's the story
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set for another thrilling chapter as India and England prepare to clash in the second semi-final at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. This will be the third consecutive time these two cricketing giants meet in the tournament's last four. Meanwhile, veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be vital to England's chances in the game. On this note, let's decode his T20I stats against the Indian team.
Stats
Rashid averages 32.71 vs India
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has participated in 18 T20Is against the Men in Blue. He has returned with 14 wickets across 17 innings at an average of 32.71. The spinner's economy rate is a fine 7.5. Interestingly, Rashid has never claimed multiple wickets in a single T20I against Team India. He has gone wicket-less thrice against them.
DYK
Rashid vs India in India
13 of Rashid's 18 T20I outings against Team India have been recorded on Indian soil. The talismanic spinner has 10 wickets in this regard at an economy of 7.97. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has played two T20 WC matches against India - both in the semi-finals of the last two editions. While he claimed 1/20 (four overs) in England's 10-wicket win in Melbourne (2022), Rashid recorded 1/25 (four overs) in England's 68-run loss in Guyana (2024).
Career
Here are his overall T20I stats
Having played 144 T20Is, Rashid has claimed 161 wickets at an average of 23.27 (ER: 7.46). This includes four four-wicket hauls. As many as 42 of Rashid's wickets have come across 37 T20 WC games at 22.45 (ER: 7.09). In the ongoing edition, he has completed 11 wickets from seven outings at an economy of 7.83.