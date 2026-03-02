Adil Rashid has played 18 T20Is against Team India: Stats 

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set for another thrilling chapter as India and England prepare to clash in the second semi-final at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. This will be the third consecutive time these two cricketing giants meet in the tournament's last four. Meanwhile, veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid will be vital to England's chances in the game. On this note, let's decode his T20I stats against the Indian team.

Stats Rashid averages 32.71 vs India As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has participated in 18 T20Is against the Men in Blue. He has returned with 14 wickets across 17 innings at an average of 32.71. The spinner's economy rate is a fine 7.5. Interestingly, Rashid has never claimed multiple wickets in a single T20I against Team India. He has gone wicket-less thrice against them.

DYK Rashid vs India in India 13 of Rashid's 18 T20I outings against Team India have been recorded on Indian soil. The talismanic spinner has 10 wickets in this regard at an economy of 7.97. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old has played two T20 WC matches against India - both in the semi-finals of the last two editions. While he claimed 1/20 (four overs) in England's 10-wicket win in Melbourne (2022), Rashid recorded 1/25 (four overs) in England's 68-run loss in Guyana (2024).

Advertisement