Revisiting India's historic Test series win over NZ in 2009
What's the story
On the historic New Zealand tour underway, India currently lead the five-match T20I series 3-0. After the T20I leg, New Zealand and India will square off in five ODIs and two Tests. While the Men in Blue gear up for the demanding assignments, take a look at how MS Dhoni's side won the Test series on its 2008/09 New Zealand tour.
Triumph
How it all started
India reached New Zealand in February 2009 and initially endured a setback, losing both T20Is.
The Dhoni-led side won the ODI series opener in Napier by 53 runs before the second game was washed out.
Securing victories in Christchurch and Hamilton, India took an unassailable 3-0 lead.
The hosts eventually won the final ODI in Auckland, but India had already made history.
Record
First Test win in NZ since 1976; Gambhir produces classic
India went one step further in the Test series, winning the opener in Hamilton by 10 wickets. This marked their first Test victory in New Zealand since 1976.
Sachin Tendulkar's 160 and a six-fer from Harbhajan Singh bolstered India in the match.
The second Test in Napier saw the best of Gautam Gambhir, who saved India from defeat.
India had received a follow-on after perishing for 305 in response to NZ's 619/9.
In the second innings, Gambhir batted for nearly 11 hours, facing 436 balls for his 137. He helped India seal a famous draw.
History
Test series win in NZ
Gambhir smashed a fine 167 in the final Test as well, which helped India set New Zealand a 617-run target. The Kiwis were 281/8 before rain enforced a draw.
However, India won the three-match series 1-0. This marked India's first Test series win in NZ since their 1967/68 tour.
Dhoni became only the second Indian captain to win a Test series in NZ, joining the great Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Information
Gambhir, Harbhajan among star performers
Gambhir finished as the Test series' highest run-scorer, having smashed 445 runs at an incredible average of 89.00. Tendulkar also hammered 344 runs at 68.80. Meanwhile, Harbhajan topped the wicket column, recording 16 scalps at 21.37.