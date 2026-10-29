Revisiting India's historic Test series win over NZ in 2009

India went one step further in the Test series, winning the opener in Hamilton by 10 wickets. This marked their first Test victory in New Zealand since 1976.

Sachin Tendulkar's 160 and a six-fer from Harbhajan Singh bolstered India in the match.

The second Test in Napier saw the best of Gautam Gambhir, who saved India from defeat.

India had received a follow-on after perishing for 305 in response to NZ's 619/9.

In the second innings, Gambhir batted for nearly 11 hours, facing 436 balls for his 137. He helped India seal a famous draw.