A look at India's best Asian Games medal haul
What's the story
After three days, India continued its wait for a gold medal at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games. With just over five medals so far, the nation is looking to surpass its best medal haul at the Games, set in the previous edition. The 2022 Hangzhou Games (held in 2023) saw India bag a record 106 medals. Here we revisit the incredible run.
Haul
India's historic medal haul
The 2023 Asian Games edition was the first where India touched the 100-medal mark.
India became only the fourth nation to complete a century of medals in the continental event.
The country won a record-breaking 28 gold medals, as well as 38 silver and 40 bronze medals.
India was only behind China, Japan, and South Korea in terms of overall medals.
Information
Record 28 gold medals
India won 28 gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games. This marked its highest-ever gold medal tally by a long distance. The nation bagged 16 gold medals in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games and 15 in the inaugural edition (Asiad 1951).
Dominance
Dominance across sports
At the 2023 Asian Games, India ruled the roost across several sports.
Archery delivered nine medals, including five golds. Both kabaddi teams struck gold, while the men's hockey team reigned supreme and secured Olympic qualification.
Meanwhile, both men's and women's cricket teams won gold in the T20 competitions.
Shooting also produced 22 medals, including seven golds.
Notably, India won 15 medals in a single day, another remarkable record.
Other
Other notable landmarks
Badminton produced another landmark moment as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indians to win Asian Games badminton gold medals. They defeated South Korea in the men's doubles final.
Neeraj Chopra once again shone in athletics, successfully defending his Asian Games javelin title with a winning throw of 88.88m.
Palak Gulia, Esha Singh, Saurav Ghosal, Rohan Bopanna, and Rutuja Bhosale were among India's other notable medalists.