Revisiting Team India's triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup

The Indian cricket team is all set to defend its ICC T20 World Cup title in the upcoming tournament. The event will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Team India will kick off their campaign in the tournament. With the 2026 event being just around the corner, we revisit Team India's triumph at the 2024 T20 WC.

Previous performance India defeated SA in 2024 final In the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, India clinched their second title by defeating South Africa in a nail-biting final. The victory came after successfully defending a target of 176 runs. Rohit Sharma led the team to this historic win, becoming only the second Indian captain after MS Dhoni to lift the T20 World Cup trophy. Overall, India became the third team after West Indies and England with multiple T20 WC triumphs (2 each).

Record achievement India's unbeaten run in the previous edition Team India completely dominated the 2024 T20 World Cup, winning against Ireland, Pakistan, USA, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Australia, and England (semi-final) before beating South Africa in the final. This made India the first team to win a men's T20 World Cup without losing a match. The team's unbeaten run of eight matches is also a record.

Individual accolades Rohit and Kohli accomplish this feat Rohit became the first Indian to win multiple T20 World Cup titles. He had earlier won his first title with the Dhoni-led side in 2007. At 37 years and 60 days, Rohit also became the oldest captain to win a T20 World Cup title. Virat Kohli was named Player of the Match in the final for his match-winning 76, his eighth such award in T20 World Cups. Both Indian stalwarts retired from T20Is after this event.

Batters These were India's key batters With 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.71, Rohit finished as the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav also made significant contributions to India's unbeaten run in the tournament. While Pant scored 171 runs at an average of 24.42, Yadav scored 199 runs while averaging 28.42. The latter scored two fifties.

Bowlers Bumrah and Arshdeep made the ball talk Arshdeep Singh (17 wickets at an economy of 7.16) was the joint-highest wicket-taker, with no bowler taking more wickets in a single T20 World Cup edition. Jasprit Bumrah took 15 wickets but at an impressive economy rate of just 4.17, earning him the Player-of-the-Tournament award. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested in the group stage, took 10 wickets from five games (ER: 6.95).