How Mushfiqur Rahim has fared in away Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Mushfiqur Rahim is set to play his first-ever Test in Australia when Bangladesh begin their two-match series against the hosts. More than two decades after making his Test debut, the veteran batter finally gets an opportunity to play Down Under. With Bangladesh looking for experience against a strong Australian bowling attack, Rahim's batting will be crucial. Have a look at his away Test numbers.
Career
A look at his career
Rahim made his Test debut in 2005 against England, becoming one of Bangladesh's greatest batters.
Having featured in 103 Tests, he has racked up 6,806 runs at an average of 39.11. His tally includes 14 centuries and 29 fifties, with a highest score of 219*.
He is Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in Tests and has also registered three double-centuries during his career.
Numbers
Most Test runs for Bangladesh overseas
Away from home, Rahim has scored 2,791 runs in 80 innings at an average of 38.23, according to Cricinfo. His tally includes six centuries and 10 fifties.
One of his double-tons came in Sri Lanka (200).
Tamim Iqbal is the only other Bangladesh batter with over 2,000 Test runs overseas (2,329).
Notably, Rahim has 4,015 runs from 110 innings at 39.75 on home soil.
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Notable record for Rahim
In 2024, Rahim's resounding 191 led Bangladesh to a 10-wicket win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. According to Cricinfo, this remains the highest score in a Test win for Bangladesh away from home.
Information
Rahim versus Australia
As mentioned, Rahim is set for his first Test tour to Australia. Overall, the Bangladesh batter has scored 158 runs from four Test innings, all in 2017, at an average of 39.5 against the Aussies.