Mustafizur Rahman shrugs off Indian Premier League setback

Despite being left out of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) , Bangladesh seamer Mustafizur Rahman is not breaking a sweat. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had advised KKR to drop Mustafizur from their squad amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions with Bangladesh. However, the left-arm seamer remains focused on his current assignment with Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Game highlights Impressive performance in BPL Mustafizur, arguably the most prolific wicket-taker from Bangladesh in T20 cricket, has been among the wickets of late. The left-arm seamer has taken nine wickets from just five matches at 14.66 this season. He put up a stellar bowling display in the Rangpur Riders' last three matches. His match-winning 1/23 against Dhaka Capitals came after the BCCI had asked KKR to drop him from their squad.

Financial impact Financial loss and focus on game Mustafizur could face a huge financial loss as he was bought for a whopping ₹9.2 crore, the highest for a Bangladeshi player in IPL auction history. However, Mohammad Ashraful, the assistant coach of Rangpur Riders, has said that Mustafizur is not worried about all the off-field talk. He added that the bowler is focused on playing for his team and whatever assignment comes next.

Player influence Mustafizur's impact on the game Ashraful also praised Mustafizur's performance in the match against Dhaka, calling it an 'outstanding victory.' He said, "I think he is a world champion for this format, that's how important he is." This sentiment was echoed by Mohammad Saifuddin, a national teammate of Mustafizur who plays for Dhaka in the ongoing BPL. Saifuddin said that despite all the off-field talks and his exclusion from the IPL, Mustafizur seemed relaxed as always.