How Pakistan have fared at Edgbaston in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Amid the off-field controversies, Pakistan will take on hosts England in the third and final Test at Birmingham's Edgbaston, starting September 9. While England lead the series 2-0, the Babar Azam-led side hopes to win the dead rubber with a revamped squad. According to Cricinfo, Pakistan are winless against England at the iconic venue in Tests. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at key numbers
England have played 57 Tests at Edgbaston, winning 30 and losing 12. The tally also includes 15 draws.
Between 1962 and 2016, England and Pakistan have clashed eight times at Edgbaston.
While three Tests ended in a draw, the hosts won five. Since 2000, the two teams have squared off in two Tests here, with England winning both (2010 and 2016).
Performers
One-sided defeats at Edgbaston
Pakistan's Test defeats at Edgbaston have all been one-sided - Innings and 24 runs in 1962, Innings and 57 runs in 1978, 113 runs in 1982, nine wickets in 2010, and 141 runs in 2016.
Information
A look at top performers
According to Cricinfo, Javed Miandad and Zaheer Abbas are the only two Pakistan players with over 300 Test runs at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, former captain Imran Khan is the only player among them with 10-plus Test wickets here.