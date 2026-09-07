How Pakistan have fared at Edgbaston in Tests: Key stats

England have played 57 Tests at Edgbaston, winning 30 and losing 12. The tally also includes 15 draws.

Between 1962 and 2016, England and Pakistan have clashed eight times at Edgbaston.

While three Tests ended in a draw, the hosts won five. Since 2000, the two teams have squared off in two Tests here, with England winning both (2010 and 2016).