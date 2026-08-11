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Home / News / Sports News / Pat Cummins averages 19.91 in home Tests: Stats
Pat Cummins averages 19.91 in home Tests: Stats
Cummins has over 300 Test wickets

Pat Cummins averages 19.91 in home Tests: Stats

By Parth Dhall
Aug 11, 2026
02:55 pm
What's the story

Captain Pat Cummins will return to Test cricket as Australia host Bangladesh in the two-match series, starting August 13. Cummins, who was out with a lumbar stress injury, will lead the Aussies in the first Test beginning in Darwin. Over the years, Cummins has built an impressive record in home conditions, taking over 180 wickets. Here's his Test record on Australian soil.

Career

A look at his Test journey

Cummins made his Test debut in 2011 against South Africa. However, perpetual injuries dented his plight before his return to the format in 2017.

The 33-year-old has been Australia's premier fast bowler ever since and is part of the famous pace trio, including Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins has taken 315 wickets from 72 Tests at an average of 22.05 so far.

Numbers

Home vs away record

As of now, Cummins has recorded 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 6/23 came against Sri Lanka in the 2019 Brisbane Test.

In 39 home Tests, the Australian skipper has taken 183 wickets at an average of 19.91. His tally includes 9 fifers.

He also has 121 wickets from 31 away Tests at 25.42 (4 fifers).

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Do you know?

Notable numbers

According to Cricinfo, 110 of Cummins's 183 Test wickets at home have come against England (50) and India (60). He also has 91 wickets on home soil as captain in the format.

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Information

Record against Bangladesh

Cummins has had limited appearances against Bangladesh in Test cricket. In two Tests against them, both during Australia's 2017 tour of Bangladesh, the right-arm seamer took six wickets across four innings at an average of 29.00.

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