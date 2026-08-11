Pat Cummins averages 19.91 in home Tests: Stats

Cummins made his Test debut in 2011 against South Africa. However, perpetual injuries dented his plight before his return to the format in 2017.

The 33-year-old has been Australia's premier fast bowler ever since and is part of the famous pace trio, including Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Cummins has taken 315 wickets from 72 Tests at an average of 22.05 so far.