Pat Cummins averages 19.91 in home Tests: Stats
What's the story
Captain Pat Cummins will return to Test cricket as Australia host Bangladesh in the two-match series, starting August 13. Cummins, who was out with a lumbar stress injury, will lead the Aussies in the first Test beginning in Darwin. Over the years, Cummins has built an impressive record in home conditions, taking over 180 wickets. Here's his Test record on Australian soil.
Career
A look at his Test journey
Cummins made his Test debut in 2011 against South Africa. However, perpetual injuries dented his plight before his return to the format in 2017.
The 33-year-old has been Australia's premier fast bowler ever since and is part of the famous pace trio, including Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Cummins has taken 315 wickets from 72 Tests at an average of 22.05 so far.
Numbers
Home vs away record
As of now, Cummins has recorded 14 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 6/23 came against Sri Lanka in the 2019 Brisbane Test.
In 39 home Tests, the Australian skipper has taken 183 wickets at an average of 19.91. His tally includes 9 fifers.
He also has 121 wickets from 31 away Tests at 25.42 (4 fifers).
Information
Record against Bangladesh
Cummins has had limited appearances against Bangladesh in Test cricket. In two Tests against them, both during Australia's 2017 tour of Bangladesh, the right-arm seamer took six wickets across four innings at an average of 29.00.