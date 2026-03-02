Quinton de Kock averages dismal 13.5 against NZ in T20Is

Playing six T20Is against New Zealand between 2012 and 2026, de Kock has managed just 54 runs at an average of 13.5. His tally includes 8 fours, 1 six, and a strike rate of 101.88. This includes two knocks in T20 World Cups, where he scored 4 off 8 balls in 2014 and 20 off 14 balls in 2026.

Career

A look at his career numbers

Despite his dismal record against the Kiwis, de Kock remains a pivotal to SA's success in white-ball cricket. He is the only Proteas batter with 3,000-plus runs in T20Is. Across 109 T20Is, the left-handed batter has compiled 3,085 runs at an average of 31.16. He has a healthy strike rate of 142.29. De Kock has 2 tons and 19 half-centuries in the format.