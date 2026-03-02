Quinton de Kock averages dismal 13.5 against NZ in T20Is
What's the story
The first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa face New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on March 4. SA remain unbeaten after winning seven successive matches. Their explosive batting line-up is expected to batter the Kiwis. However, Quinton de Kock, who recorded a duck against Zimbabwe, will have the spotlight. Here's his T20I record against NZ.
Record
His record against NZ
Playing six T20Is against New Zealand between 2012 and 2026, de Kock has managed just 54 runs at an average of 13.5. His tally includes 8 fours, 1 six, and a strike rate of 101.88. This includes two knocks in T20 World Cups, where he scored 4 off 8 balls in 2014 and 20 off 14 balls in 2026.
Career
A look at his career numbers
Despite his dismal record against the Kiwis, de Kock remains a pivotal to SA's success in white-ball cricket. He is the only Proteas batter with 3,000-plus runs in T20Is. Across 109 T20Is, the left-handed batter has compiled 3,085 runs at an average of 31.16. He has a healthy strike rate of 142.29. De Kock has 2 tons and 19 half-centuries in the format.