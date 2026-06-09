Rohit Sharma tops India's ODI run tally after turning 35
What's the story
India's Rohit Sharma is all but cleared to play in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The 39-year-old has reportedly recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of several IPL 2026 games. The veteran batter, who now eyes glory at the 2027 ODI World Cup, has been regularly proving himself lately. He has the most ODI runs for India after turning 35.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Rohit turned 35 on April 30, 2022, the year he assumed India's full-time captaincy. He has been the flag-bearer of India's transformed approach in white-ball cricket. Unlike his previous method, Rohit tends to take charge in the first few overs, especially in ODIs. This approach helped India big time in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Moreover, Rohit has been among the highest run-scorers.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
According to ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has smashed 2,294 runs from 54 ODIs at an average of 49.86 since April 30, 2022. His tally includes 4 tons and 17 half-centuries. Only Tillakaratne Dilshan (4,674), Sanath Jayasuriya (4,142), Misbah-ul-Haq (3,737), and Kumar Sangakkara (3,392) have scored more runs than Rohit after turning 35. Rohit's strike rate of 111.68 is the highest among these batters.
Information
Second-most sixes
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit is one of only two players to have slammed 100-plus sixes after turning 35 in ODIs. With 112 maximums, the former Indian captain is only behind West Indies' Chris Gayle (122).
Career
A look at his career
Rohit is among the greatest openers in ODI cricket. In a career spanning nearly two decades, he has smashed 11,577 runs from 282 ODIs at an average of 48.84 (SR: 92.74). His tally includes 33 tons, the third-most after Virat Kohli (54) and Sachin Tendulkar (49). Rohit also has a record three double-centuries and the highest individual ODI score (264).