Rohit Sharma has the most ODI runs for India after turning 35

Rohit Sharma tops India's ODI run tally after turning 35

By Parth Dhall 10:32 pm Jun 09, 202610:32 pm

What's the story

India's Rohit Sharma is all but cleared to play in the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. The 39-year-old has reportedly recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of several IPL 2026 games. The veteran batter, who now eyes glory at the 2027 ODI World Cup, has been regularly proving himself lately. He has the most ODI runs for India after turning 35.