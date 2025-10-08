'Proved everyone wrong,' Shreyas Iyer on international cricket comeback

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer has opened up on his incredible return to international cricket. The middle-order batter made a remarkable comeback after being dropped from the BCCI's central contract list last year. Iyer gained redemption after finishing as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy . At the CEAT Cricket Ratings Awards in Mumbai, Iyer spoke about his journey back to international cricket and how he proved his critics wrong.

Game plan His strategy for making a comeback Iyer revealed his strategy for making a comeback to international cricket. He said, "It was a rollercoaster ride and things looked in shambles and helter-skelter earlier. But I told myself to set a routine, discipline myself, and play domestic cricket." Notably, Iyer played in the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which helped him build momentum heading into the Champions Trophy.

Tournament triumph Iyer's run in the Champions Trophy As mentioned, Iyer was India's star performer in their titular Champions Trophy run. He hammered 243 runs from five innings at an average of 48.60, including two half-centuries and a best score of 79. His performance helped India win their second consecutive white-ball title after the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Besides, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title. Under him, Mumbai won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Strategy explained His approach in ODIs Iyer also spoke about his approach in ODIs. He said, "During the CT, I was in a position where I had to play ball-to-ball in the start and then put myself under pressure and charge against bowlers." Addressing criticism over his ability to handle short balls, he said he worked on himself to prove everyone wrong by taking on the bowlers.