Suryakumar Yadav strikes at 156-plus against PBKS in IPL: Stats

Mumbai Indians will host Punjab Kings in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at Wankhede Stadium on April 16. The five-time champions, sitting eighth on the points table, are coming off three successive defeats. While the injured Rohit Sharma could miss the impending clash, the onus will be on Suryakumar Yadav to take MI to a flier. Here's his record against the Kings.

Numbers His numbers against PBKS Suryakumar first faced PBKS in 2014 while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But success landed only after he moved to MI. Across 23 IPL games against the Royals, he has smashed 606 runs at an average of 31.89. His strike rate reads 156.58. Suryakumar has hammered 5 half-centuries, 64 fours, and 27 sixes against this side in the IPL.

Information Remarkable strike rate According to ESPNcricinfo, Suryakumar's strike rate of 156.58 is the second-highest among batters with 600-plus runs against PBKS in the IPL. He is slightly behind Chris Gayle, who struck at 174.78 against the Kings.

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