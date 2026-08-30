'Didn't react': Suryakumar Yadav on being dropped from Indian XI
What's the story
Suryakumar Yadav, India's former T20I captain, has finally opened up on being dropped from the XI. Suryakumar lost his captaincy and place in the XI after leading the side to the ICC T20 World Cup title in March. Shreyas Iyer replaced him as captain for the Ireland and England series in June. The 35-year-old said he was surprised by the sudden decision.
Future aspirations
How Suryakumar reacted to his omission
Suryakumar had been gearing up to lead India through the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and another T20 World Cup later that year.
"I smiled after spotting that my name isn't there," he said on Aakash Chopra's Baith and Bol show on YouTube.
"Whenever I have been in pressure situations or when things aren't going in my favor, I've always smiled, relaxed."
Acceptance
'Time to move on'
The selectors informed Suryakumar about their decision a few days before announcing the teams.
"They [India selectors] called me two-three days before the team was announced. They said, 'I think it's time to move on.' I didn't react because it's not my forte. Whatever call was taken, the person must have felt it was in the best interest of the team. You took the call, informed me, no harm done," added the former Indian skipper.
Captaincy record
Suryakumar led India to T20 World Cup title
Suryakumar had established himself as one of India's top T20 players, even topping the ICC rankings in November 2022.
He took over the captaincy after Rohit Sharma's T20I retirement post the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Under his leadership, India won 40 of their 52 matches, losing two (Tied: 2 and NR: 2). They also became the first side to defend a men's T20 World Cup title as well as lift it on home soil.
Captaincy transition
Didn't lose a series for two years: Suryakumar
The final against New Zealand was Suryakumar's last game for India.
The selectors then handed over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer. However, India lost in Ireland and England, marking an unexpected end to their unbeaten T20I series run for two years.
"I didn't resent the decision but was disappointed because we didn't lose a series for two years, won Asia Cup, T20 World Cup - you want the same thing to go forward," he said.
Performance review
Plans to make a comeback into India's plans
Suryakumar's batting form had dipped ahead of the World Cup. He concluded with 242 runs, the third-most for India.
After being named the Player of the Series in New Zealand T20Is, his Indian Premier League (IPL) returns also fell short of his usual standards.
Despite being dropped from the national squad, Suryakumar has no plans to retire from cricket.
He is still hopeful about making a comeback into India's plans and is willing to wait for another opportunity.