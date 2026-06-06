Shreyas Iyer officially named India's new T20I captain: Details
What's the story
Shreyas Iyer has been officially appointed as the new captain of India's T20I team, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. The decision was taken at a recent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Apex Council meeting. Despite leading India to a successful T20 World Cup title defense in March 2026, Suryakumar's individual performance with the bat had been underwhelming. The 35-year-old has also been dropped from the squad.
Upcoming challenges
Iyer's captaincy debut against Ireland, followed by England series
Iyer's tenure as India's T20I captain will begin with two matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28. This will be followed by a challenging five-match T20I series in England from July 1-11. Iyer will also lead India in the cricket tournament of the 2026 Asian Games. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has been named the vice-captain of the T20I team, replacing Axar Patel. The squad for these matches marks a major shift as India gears up for its first T20I assignment since winning the title.
Strategic planning
Selectors' long-term vision for upcoming major events
The national selectors have made this bold decision with a long-term strategy in mind, focusing on the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the next T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The BCCI has also confirmed that India will be fielding their best team for the continental event as they aim to defend their gold medal won in 2022.
Captaincy credentials
Iyer's impressive leadership record in IPL
Iyer's appointment as India's T20I captain is not just due to his batting consistency but also his impressive leadership record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title in 2024 and took Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to finals in 2020 and 2025, respectively. The batter was also in great form in the recent 2026 IPL. Despite being left out of India's T20I XI since December 2023 due to team combinations, Iyer's explosive white-ball performances were hard to ignore.
Leadership transition
Shocking decision reflects BCCI's commitment to future and youth
Suryakumar's removal comes as a shock, but it follows a consistent pattern of ruthless decisions by the Indian team management. Despite leading India on a prolific run and successfully defending the T20 World Cup title at home in March 2026, Suryakumar's individual performance prompted this decision. Since 2025, he has managed just 702 T20I runs while averaging 26 (SR: 147.16). The BCCI Apex Council is clearly looking toward the 2028 cycle and younger leadership amid Suryakumar's age and decline in form.
Career
Here are Iyer's T20I stats
Iyer, who last played a T20I in 2023, has racked up 1,104 runs across 51 games in the format at a strike rate of 136.12 (8 half-centuries). However, since the start of 2025, Iyer has scored 1,102 T20 runs at 52.47. His strike rate is a stunning 172.18 in this period. Meanwhile, SKY boasts 3,272 T20I runs in India colors. From 113 matches (107 innings), he averages 36.35 (SR: 162.94).
Squads
Here are the Indian squads
Squads for Ireland and England series: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Squads for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Jasprit Bumrah.