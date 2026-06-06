Shreyas Iyer officially named India's new T20I captain: Details

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Iyer's captaincy debut against Ireland, followed by England series

Iyer's tenure as India's T20I captain will begin with two matches against Ireland on June 26 and 28. This will be followed by a challenging five-match T20I series in England from July 1-11. Iyer will also lead India in the cricket tournament of the 2026 Asian Games. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma has been named the vice-captain of the T20I team, replacing Axar Patel. The squad for these matches marks a major shift as India gears up for its first T20I assignment since winning the title.