Beyond ICC World Cup 2027: How can ODIs stay relevant?
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently tweaked the 2027 ODI World Cup format to elevate competitive standards. The buzz around 50-over cricket will naturally build until the 14-team event in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. However, the bigger question is what happens after the World Cup. Amid the increased demand for T20s, the ICC may need some more reforms to keep ODIs relevant.
#1
One new ball
The much-discussed yet most effective reform could be to abolish the two-ball rule.
Although the ICC has now reduced the use of two balls to 35 overs, the format still favors the batting side.
Returning to a single ball for the entire innings would restore reverse swing, reward skilful fast bowling, and create a fairer contest between bat and ball.
#2
Tactical Powerplays
The three powerplays in an ODI have become quite predictable, with teams following a similar script every innings.
Instead, only the first 10 or 15 overs could remain mandatory, like before.
Meanwhile, batting teams can receive an additional five-over Powerplay that they can launch anytime during the middle overs.
The move would add strategy, encourage proactive captaincy and force bowling sides to constantly adapt.
#3
Reviving triangular ODI series
Ask any ardent cricket fan, and they would tell you how popular were the tri-series series during the 2000s.
Remember the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led army that defeated Australia in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank finals Down Under? That was some statement!
Perhaps it is time to revive the triangular or quadrangular series, which would reduce repetitive bilateral contests while making ODIs more compelling.
Opinion
Why ODIs are worth preserving
50-over cricket still has immense potential as it offers the best of both worlds.
It combines the patience and tactical depth of Test cricket with the flamboyance of T20s, making every phase in the innings significant.
The format has shaped several legends - you name them!
With thoughtful reforms, ODI cricket can once again find its flair.