'Non-negotiable intensity': How Virat Kohli raised India's fielding standards
What's the story
Former Indian fielding coach T Dilip has credited Virat Kohli for raising the bar in fielding standards during his time with the national team. In a recent interview with JioStar, Dilip reflected on how senior players like Kohli have shaped the team's fielding culture. He emphasized that Kohli's approach had a ripple effect on the entire squad, creating an environment where performance was elevated across the board.
Intensity defined
'With Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable'
Dilip emphasized the importance of intensity in Kohli's game, saying, "With Virat Kohli, intensity is non-negotiable."
He praised the former captain for his remarkable reflexes and dives while fielding during powerplays.
The ex-fielding coach also noted that even in the last series he played, Kohli was sharp and always on his toes, maintaining his high standards even at this stage of his career.
Unique approach
More than a fielder
Dilip also praised Kohli for his unique approach to fielding, saying it is not just about what he does when the ball comes to him but also when it doesn't.
He highlighted the former captain's awareness and willingness to stay involved in the game as what sets him apart on the field.
Even at this stage of his career, Kohli continues to lead by example with his effort and commitment toward the team.
Impact on team
'Kohli's influence contagious'
Dilip stressed that Kohli's influence goes beyond his own performance and has a contagious effect on the entire team.
He said, "The intensity is always contagious when he is around."
The former fielding coach highlighted that there isn't much difference between how Kohli approaches a practice session and an actual match, which is one of the biggest reasons behind his impact on the group.
Fitness
No half measures
In his early days as captain, Kohli didn't just improve his own fitness; he helped Team India redefine its fitness culture.
His training intensity and relentless standards pushed teammates to become fitter, faster, and more disciplined.
Fielding standards improved significantly, and fitness became a bigger part of everyday preparation.
Even at 37, Kohli's influence shows that fitness isn't optional.