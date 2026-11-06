Michael Hussey appointed Australia's coaching consultant for major upcoming events
What's the story
Australian batting legend Michael Hussey has been appointed as as the national team's coaching consultant for the 2027 Ashes and ODI World Cup. He will also serve as a T20 advisor for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The announcement comes after Hussey's short stints with the Australian team under Andrew McDonald in recent years.
Coaching journey
Hussey was approached for a role with England earlier
Hussey has been part of the Australian team as a batting consultant ahead of the Perth Test every year.
However, his other commitments, such as commentary duties and coaching roles with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Welsh Fire in The Hundred, have kept him from taking on more responsibilities.
Despite these, he was approached for a role with Stephen Fleming when the latter took over England's Test side earlier this year.
Strategic move
Hussey's new stint to begin with England T20I series
Hussey turned down the opportunity with England to take on a bigger coaching consultancy role with Australia.
His new stint will begin with the upcoming T20I series against England, followed by helping prepare for a Test series against New Zealand in Perth.
"I am extremely excited about being a part of the team in a more formal and meaningful role in the coming years," Hussey said after accepting his new position.
Coach's endorsement
Andrew McDonald welcomes Hussey's appointment
Australian head coach Andrew McDonald welcomed Hussey's appointment, saying "Mike has been a highly valued part of our staff in the past and brings a considerable skill set which is complementary to the coaches and players."
He further added that not only his expertise as a player and coach across formats, competitions, and countries is invaluable but also his qualities as a person.
T20 expertise
Focus on T20 format for Hussey
Hussey's main focus will be on the T20 format, having been part of England's winning T20 World Cup coaching group with Matthew Mott in 2022.
McDonald will rest from the upcoming T20I series against England, with assistant coach Andre Borovec taking over as he has done for many such series over the past three years.
Hussey will start his consultancy with Borovec and a young squad against England.
Upcoming challenges
Heavy schedule of Test cricket over the coming 12 months
Australia's head of national teams Ben Oliver said Hussey will continue to be involved in planning and build-up to the 2028 T20 events while not being with the team.
"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket over the coming 12 months, Mike will work closely with team management, coaches and selectors to provide additional T20 support during this time," Oliver said.