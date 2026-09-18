'Deeply sorry': Hyrox athlete who soiled herself issues statement
What's the story
Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk has apologized for continuing a Hyrox race in Beijing on Saturday, despite soiling herself. The incident drew criticism over hygiene concerns and prompted Hyrox co-founder Moritz Furste to apologize for the situation. Wietrzyk has now said she will retroactively withdraw from the race, accepting responsibility for her actions and their impact on others.
Apology issued
Wietrzyk apologizes to China, fellow competitors, spectators
Wietrzyk, who won the race in Beijing, has apologized to the people of China, her fellow competitors, spectators, and HYROX organizers.
She said she was "completely fit and healthy" at the start of the race and had "no reason" to expect any illness.
However, she now regrets her decision not to step off the track when she realized something was wrong with her health.
"Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused," she said in a statement.
Process improvement
Response from Hyrox
Hyrox has admitted that an "unforeseen situation arose" during the race, which led to confusion in how their biocontaminant and medical procedures were applied and understood.
In response to this incident, Furste has promised to improve event processes so that similar situations don't occur again.
The organization also promised that anyone who abuses or threatens Wietrzyk online would be banned from future events.
Moving forward
Wietrzyk to step back from public life
Wietrzyk has reflected on the incident and decided to take a step back from public life for some time. She said she was "deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused" and that this experience has taught her there is more to life than racing.
The athlete also said she would be stepping away from public attention, spending time with family, and looking after herself and her family away from the noise.