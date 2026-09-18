'Deeply sorry': Hyrox athlete who soiled herself issues statement

Wietrzyk, who won the race in Beijing, has apologized to the people of China, her fellow competitors, spectators, and HYROX organizers.

She said she was "completely fit and healthy" at the start of the race and had "no reason" to expect any illness.

However, she now regrets her decision not to step off the track when she realized something was wrong with her health.

"Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice. I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused," she said in a statement.