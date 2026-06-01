Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes Test debut after Sachin Tendulkar's backing: Details 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the IPL 2026 Orange Cap winner, has expressed his desire to play Test cricket. The 15-year-old batsman made this declaration during a conversation with legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar after the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. His statement comes a day after Sachin Tendulkar endorsed him for Test cricket at an award ceremony in Mumbai.

Training commitment Training for red-ball format Sooryavanshi, who will next feature in a One-Day series in Sri Lanka for India A, revealed that he has already started training for the red-ball format. "Yes, I will have to play on the ground because the next assignment is in a one-day format," he said during his chat with broadcasters. "I have practiced a lot with a red ball, but no one has seen me do that, but they will soon."

Format adaptation 'Ultimate format' Sooryavanshi clarified that he adapts his game according to the format. He said, "People think I love to hit every ball, but this is the T20 format, and coaches give me a free hand to go all guns blazing." The Rajasthan Royals opener also acknowledged that Test cricket is the 'ultimate format' and expressed his desire to keep working hard for an opportunity in it.

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Endorsement impact Tendulkar backs Sooryavanshi for Test cricket Tendulkar had praised Sooryavanshi before the IPL 2026 final, saying he wants to see the young talent play Test cricket at some stage. He said, "Not just me, but everyone would want to see him [playing Test cricket] at some stage." Sooryavanshi's impressive performance in IPL 2026 has already sparked discussions about his potential India call-up and ability to perform across formats.

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