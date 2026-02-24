ICC announces schedule for 2026 Women's T20 World Cup: Details 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the complete schedule for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will be hosted by England from June 12 to July 5, considered to be a significant landmark in the history of women's cricket. A total of 12 teams will compete this year, including those from Europe. Here are further details.

Tournament format Group stage details The group stage of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will see two groups of six teams each. England, the host nation, will share Group 1 with South Africa, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Netherlands. Meanwhile, Group 2 will comprise West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and Scotland. The tournament opener on June 12 will be between England and Sri Lanka at Edgbaston.

Tournament favorites India to face Pakistan in opener India, the reigning ODI World Cup champions, will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Edgbaston. ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta called the release of the schedule an important milestone in the lead-up to this global sporting event. He emphasized that this tournament is part of ICC's continued investment in women's cricket through expanded participation, high-performance pathways, event standards, and commercial partnerships.

Match details Full schedule of the tournament The full schedule of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has been released. The tournament will take place across several venues in England, including Edgbaston, Old Trafford, Hampshire Bowl, Headingley, Lord's, and The Oval. Each match is scheduled to start at 10:30am 2:30pm or 6:30pm BST (British Summer Time). The semi-finals will be held on June 30 and July 2 at The Oval while the final match will take place on July 5 at Lord's.

