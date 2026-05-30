ICC appoints Dr. Ros Rivaz as independent director: Details here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Dr. Ros Rivaz as its new Independent Director. The appointment was approved by the ICC Board to bolster cricket's global expansion and capitalize on new opportunities both on and off the field. Dr. Rivaz will serve an initial three-year term, with a potential extension for another three years.

Professional background Who is Dr. Ros Rivaz? Dr. Rivaz is the Chair of Anglian Water and UK Companies House, as well as the Lead Independent Director at Aperam SA and Victrex plc. She has also held several executive positions in leading multinational companies, bringing expertise in corporate strategy, risk management, and organizational performance. The ICC said her experience spans both public and private sectors across multiple geographies with a strong focus on governance, stakeholder engagement, and operational effectiveness.

Strategic appointment Valuable addition to ICC Board, says Jay Shah The ICC said Dr. Rivaz's appointment reflects its commitment to strengthening board oversight and ensuring diverse perspectives in decision-making as the sport continues to evolve globally. Welcoming the appointment, ICC Chairman Jay Shah said Dr. Rivaz's international leadership experience and governance expertise would be valuable as cricket seeks to build on its growing global footprint. "We are delighted to welcome Dr Ros Rivaz to the ICC Board as our new Independent Director," Shah said.

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