ICC considers one-off Tests for next WTC cycle: Details here

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering the inclusion of one-off Test matches in the next cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC), as per ESPNcricinfo. The move comes as part of a larger plan to expand the Test league to 12 teams. An ICC working group, led by former New Zealand cricketer Roger Twose, is expected to present this recommendation at an upcoming meeting.

Group mandate Scheduling issues due to multiple formats and franchise leagues Twose was appointed to head the working group last year, with a mandate to improve the game's competitive structures. The move comes as cricket struggles with scheduling issues due to three international formats and an expanding network of franchise leagues. In November, the group proposed a two-division WTC model, but it was rejected by several Full Members.

Expansion plan Inclusion of Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland The working group is now set to present an expanded 12-team WTC model. This new structure would include Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and Ireland—three Full Members that were not part of the original WTC when it was launched in 2019. Although these teams do play Tests, their opportunities against the nine current WTC teams have been limited.

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Financial strategy Financial viability for bigger full members The working group also plans to propose that one-off Tests count toward the points accumulated over the league's two-year cycle. This, according to an official familiar with the discussions, is a strategy to make it financially viable for bigger Full Members to host smaller ones. Currently, a WTC series must have at least two Tests, which is sometimes seen as unprofitable for larger boards.

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