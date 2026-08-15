ICC may start 2027 ODI World Cup on October 2
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering starting the 2027 ODI World Cup on October 2, the day of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, as per Cricbuzz. The move would be a tribute to the leader who advocated for peace and non-violence. South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia will co-host the tournament. The final date is yet to be confirmed by ICC officials.
Historical link
Gandhi spent 21 years in South Africa
Gandhi, the architect of India's freedom movement, spent 21 years in South Africa. The ICC's plan to start the ODI World Cup on this day would be a fitting tribute to the Father of the Nation in India.
Initially, the tournament was scheduled to begin on October 8 (Friday), after warm-up matches from October 1-7. However, plans seem to have changed with October 2 being considered as a possible start date now.
Venue announcement
Here are the venues for the 2027 World Cup
The ICC recently announced the 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia that will host the tournament.
The venues in South Africa include Wanderers Stadium (Johannesburg), Centurion (Tshwane), Newlands Cricket Ground (Cape Town), Kingsmead Cricket Ground (Durban), St George's Park (Gqeberha), Mangaung Oval (Bloemfontein), Boland Park (Paarl) and Buffalo Park (KuGompo City, formerly known as East London).
In Zimbabwe, Harare Sports Club, Queens Sports Club and Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium will be hosting matches.
Namibian venue
A look at the new format of the World Cup
Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek will be the only venue in Namibia to host matches for the 2027 World Cup.
The tournament will feature a new format with three lowest-ranked sides playing in a mini-league called the Super Series.
The winner of this series will join the other 11 teams for a 12-team field divided into two groups.
Team qualification
Here are the teams that have qualified for the tournament
So far, South Africa (co-host), Zimbabwe (co-host), India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have qualified for the World Cup.
The remaining four spots will be filled through a qualifier early next year with 10 teams including co-hosts Namibia as well as West Indies and Ireland.