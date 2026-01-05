T20 World Cup: Will ICC alter schedule following Bangladesh's concerns? 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is said to be working on a new schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, as per The Indian Express. This comes after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed its unwillingness to play in India due to security concerns. The decision has been sparked by the recent tensions between India and Bangladesh, especially after Mustafizur Rahman's removal from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Board response BCB's emergency meeting and official statement Following Rahman's removal from KKR, the BCB called an emergency meeting. The board later issued an official statement confirming their request to ICC for shifting their matches from India to Sri Lanka. They cited "growing concerns regarding the safety and security" as the reason behind this decision. This move has further strained relations between India and Bangladesh, leading to a tug-of-war similar to that of India-Pakistan.

Political influence BCB's stance influenced by political pressure The BCB's decision was also influenced by political pressure from the Bangladesh government. Asif Nazrul, Youth and Sports Advisor in the interim government of Bangladesh, criticized BCCI for removing Rahman from IPL. He said, "We won't stand for any insult to Bangladesh's cricket, cricketers and the country. The days of slavery are over." Nazrul also instructed BCB to request its matches be held in Sri Lanka.